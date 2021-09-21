Ever wondered why are parties and events so happening? The reason behind it is the fact that every party has chartbuster songs, a perfect ambience and an array of interesting performances. Imagine an event without music. That's quite impossible. After all, music is what keeps everyone grooving. Disc Jockeys (DJ) can make anyone dance to their beats, and mastering this art with finesse is DJ R Nation. He has been DJing for the last 18 years and has set his mark as one of the most experienced names in the country.

DJ R Nation goes by the name Ravinder Singh Lochan, and he hails from Chandigarh. He has been passionate about DJing since school. Following this passion, DJ R Nation turned it into his profession and has reached greater heights. Having started his career by performing at wedding shows and private parties, the supremely talented DJ was noticed by several clubs after which he worked as a club resident for almost 12 years.

Merely performing at clubs and other events was not DJ R Nation’s end goal. His curiosity to know the knack of everything saw the creative personality learn music. To master this art, he started learning the composition of original tracks. Besides DJing, DJ R Nation has also added music production as his core expertise that he has learnt from the last 8 years. Till date, the DJ has produced 13 remix albums and has composed 4 original tracks.

To name a few of his works, as a music composer, DJ R Nation has worked for the songs namely ‘Manzil’, ‘Zindagi Milti Hai’ and ‘Badmash Look’. Moreover, he also worked on the remix of Gippy Grewal Mashup Birthday Special 2021. In his career, DJ R Nation has done various mixes of Bollywood songs and Punjabi songs. He is widely known for Bollywood music, hip-hop and UK Punjabi music among other music genres.

Speaking about his love for music, the DJ said, “Music is something I live for. It is not just my passion, but a way that defines my career. Nothing connects me better than music. It is an ultimate stress buster for me.” Currently, DJ R Nation has been enthralling the audience over the weekend nights at club shows in Chandigarh and other cities. For his work, DJ R Nation has performed at various events in India and has also performed at shows in several foreign.