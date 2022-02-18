New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The BJP on Friday urged the people of Punjab to vote its alliance to power for a "double engine" government to remove the problems of drugs, corruption and unemployment and take the state's development to new heights.

Its leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Sikh face of the party, cited various works done by the Narendra Modi-led government for the community, and made reference to Operation Blue Star and anti-Sikh riots, both of which happened in 1984 when the Congress was in power, to ask the people to defeat the state's incumbent party and choose the BJP.

The Congress sent tanks to raze Akal Takht, the most powerful seat of temporal authority in Sikhism, while Home Minister Amit Shah paid obeisance there and asked what the government can do for them, Sirsa said at a press conference, seeking votes for the BJP.

While leaders like Sajjan Kumar, convicted in an anti-Sikh riot case, were given security by the Congress when it was in power, the BJP government has worked to provide justice and also given compensation to riot victims, he said.

Modi has invoked Sikh gurus in his every Independence Day speech, Sirsa said, highlighting a number of initiatives taken by government related to the minority community.

Every other party like the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Akali Dal have joined hands against the BJP as they don't want it to come to power, he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Punjab will see massive development with the party came to power in Punjab and accused the state's Congress government of not executing the Centre's housing projects for the poor effectively.

The Centre has still done a lot in the state, with over 4,100 km of highways built there, he said.

Assembly polls will be held on Sunday in Punjab which is witnessing a four-cornered contest involving the Congress, AAP, BJP-led alliance and the Akali Dal-BSP alliance.

