Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu on Thursday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will secure a massive mandate in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting that the party will cross the 200-seat mark.

Speaking to ANI on the electoral prospects, Murmu said that people in the state have already made up their minds in favour of the BJP. He claimed that there is strong public faith in the party and a clear resolve to bring a BJP-led government in the state.

Also Read | Baramati Assembly By-Election 2026: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Faces 22 Rivals As Congress' Akash More Withdraws, No Unopposed Win.

"This time in West Bengal, we hope the BJP will cross 200 seats. The people have made up their minds; the people have complete faith in the BJP... The people have resolved that a BJP government will be formed in Bengal. A government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will come. Bengal's development cannot happen without the BJP... Women in Bengal are unsafe; even doctors here are unsafe... Such incidents come to light every day... It is clear that Bengal's women, or the women here, are unsafe. When a BJP government comes to Bengal, women will get security. There are no jobs for the youth here; those who got jobs have lost them... If the people want to secure their rights, their only option is the BJP, "he said.

Murmu asserted that if the people want to safeguard their rights and ensure development, the BJP remains their only viable option in the state.

Also Read | TMC Accuses Humayun Kabir of INR1,000 Crore Deal With BJP, AAUP Chief Hits Back (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of allegedly insulting women from backward classes, citing the mismanagement in President Droupadi Murmu's event, the recent Malda "hostage" incident and the RG Kar medical college rape case, stating that this election is for "dignity and honour of our daughters and women.

"Addressing a rally here ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, PM Modi asserted that "for the daughters of our SC/ST/OBC society, life has become difficult" under the TMC rule.

Referring to the lapses in the protocol during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu during a tribal conference in West Bengal, PM Modi condemned the TMC government for their "arrogance" and called it an insult to the tribals, women and the Constitution of the country.

BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, as a candidate for the Panihati Assembly seat for the West Bengal polls.

"Everyone saw what happened to the daughter who was studying at RG Kar Medical College...This election is for the dignity and honour of our daughters and women," the PM said.

The PM, thereby, called for public support for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls so that the "PM and CM together can do double work for your benefit."

"Your blessings in elections have made BJP's PM, but now in this election, you have to make BJP's CM in Bengal. Make BJP's CM here on May 4 so that the PM and CM together can do double work for your benefit," he stated.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)