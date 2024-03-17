Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 17 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday exuded confidence of winning all the 13 Lok Sabha seats from Punjab in the general elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the voice of the people.

"This time, from Punjab, BJP will win all the 13 seats. The BJP has emerged as the voice of the people. We will win the elections with a complete majority. BJP will win more than 370 seats in the country whereas the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win more the 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Bhatia told ANI.

Coming down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Punjab, the BJP leader alleged that the law and order situation is the worst in the state.

"The people of Punjab are miserable and the Chief Minister is relaxed. Is the dignity of women not a priority for Bhagwant Mann? The law and order situation is very worst in Punjab. Drugs are easily accessible to the youth of Punjab but they can't get any job or opportunity for their bright future," he said.

"Punjab government has promised to give 1000 rupees to the women but nothing as such has been implemented. The BJP has worked the most for the welfare of the farmers. Swaminathan's report came when the Congress government was in power, but nothing came out," the BJP leader added.

There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab with four seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress-led UPA alliance clinched 8 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to secure four. The AAP, which was contesting for the first time in the state won one seat.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday that the general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19 and the counting will be held on June 4.

The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on May 13 while the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately. (ANI)

