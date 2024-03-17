New Delhi, March 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Democratic Alliance rally 'Prajagalam,' (the voice of the public), the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, on Sunday evening. Taking to his social media handle, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, "On the way to Andhra Pradesh, where I will be addressing an NDA rally at Palnadu along with @ncbnJi and @PawanKalyan Ji this evening. The NDA is seeking AP's blessings to bring a positive change in people's lives and take the state to new heights of progress."

Prime Minister Modi will be joined by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the public meeting, and this is the first time all three leaders will share the stage in a rally for the 2024 polls. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Festival of Democracy Is Here' After EC Announces Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates.

The meeting, named "Prajagalam," will mark the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 13. Along with announcing Lok Sabha elections that will be held in seven phases beginning on April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the schedule of Assembly polls in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha.

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) released the list of election candidates for the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha on Saturday. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: EC Announces Schedule for General Elections, Check Polling and Result Dates.

Party leaders Dharmana Prasada Rao and Nandigam Suresh read out the list of candidates here on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Before releasing the list, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other party leaders offered prayers at the Samadhi of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and sought blessings.

The party has affected changes in 81 assembly constituencies and 18 Lok Sabha constituencies, he clarified. The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. The election for Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on the same day.

