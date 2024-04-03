Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all 80 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "BJP will win all the seats of Phase 1 and Phase 2. People have rejected the opposition alliance... People's trust in the BJP is increasing day-by-day and the BJP will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh."

"The PM's Garib Kalyan Yojana has reached every household, and people's trust in the BJP is continuously increasing," he added.

Launching a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party, Brajesh Pathak said, "The BJP is going to win the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh with an absolute majority. The opposition is being completely side-lined... The public has completely rejected the opposition alliance. The people of the state have never accepted the violence and corruption of the Samajwadi Party. Since 2014, they have continuously faced public rejection in every election."

When asked about Akhilesh Yadav's election rally in Kannauj held on Tuesday, the deputy CM said, "The opposition has not existed and the public has made up their mind to make the BJP win again with a majority."

Hitting out at a new alliance formed in Uttar Pradesh, Brijesh Pathak also said, "The opposition has completely failed."

With political dynamics shifting in the state, the BJP is spearheading a robust alliance, encompassing parties like RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and Nishad party bolstering its position.

On the other hand, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav aligns with the opposition bloc, Mayawati embarks on the electoral journey solo.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed opposition parties, saying that there is no vacancy for Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati or any opposition leader till 2047 in the country's politics.

Speaking to ANI, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Bhola Singh has filed the nominations from the BJP alliance and he will win the third term from Bulandshahr with big margin... BJP and its alliance will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP and 400 plus in the entire country... 'Samajwadi Party, Samaptwadi Party hai'. People have denied the INDI alliance that was formed in Bangaluru but split in Mumbai... There is no vacancy for Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati or any opposition leader till 2047. '2 Ladko Ki Jodi Hum 2017 Me Dekh Chuke Hai Jo Fail Ho Chuki Hai'..."

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.

The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

