Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Wednesday emerged victorious in the Karnataka South East Graduates' constituency, thereby winning all the four legislative council seats that went for the polls on October 28.

Results for Bengaluru Teachers', Karnataka North East Teachers' and Karnataka West Graduates' constituencies were declared on Tuesday in which BJP emerged victorious.

In the Karnataka South East Graduates' constituency for which the results were declared on Wednesday BJP's Chidanand M Gowda defeated his closest rival D T Srinivasa an independent candidate by a margin of 7,125 votes.

While Gowda had secured 30,976 votes, Srinivasa had polled 23,851.

Congress' Ramesh Babu, who had recently joined the party has secured 9,093 votes, while JD(S)' Chowda Reddy Thoopalli got 18,810 votes.

By winning four MLC seats, the ruling BJP has become the single largest party in the Council with 31 seats. It is followed by Congress, with 29 seats, including the chairman.

The JD(S) has 14 seats and there is one independent. PTI

