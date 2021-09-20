Guwahati, Sept 20 (PTI) A BJP worker was early on Monday trampled to death by elephants near Rani Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Guwahati city, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Rajib Boro, the convener of shakti kendra in BJP's Rani Mandal, the forest official said.

The range officer at Rani came to know about the incident some time before dawn, following which staff members of the forest department and police personnel rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

A herd of elephants had raided the area near Boro's residence in Andhurijuli village, and the 35-year-old was killed in the attack.

His body was recovered from the area and sent for post-mortem by the police, the official said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya condoled Boro's death and prayed for the well-being of his family.

