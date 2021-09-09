Ludhiana, Sep 9 (PTI) BJP workers on Thursday held a protest against the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), alleging that it had sold a chunk of land at a throwaway price to give financial benefit to a senior leader of the ruling Congress in Punjab.

The protesters, led by BJP district unit chief Pushpinder Singhal, also demanded registration of a criminal case against the chairman of the trust.

They locked the main gate of the LIT.

The situation turned tense when a group of Youth Congress workers reached there and raised slogans against the Centre.

Trust chairman Bala Subramaniam said the allegations are baseless. All rules were adopted while allotting the land through e-auction, he said.

He also said," He is ready to face any kind of investigation."

