Itanagar, September 9: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday released admit cards for the recruitment exam for the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the APPSC ADO admit card 2021 on the official website of the commission - appsc.gov.in. Applicants can download the hall ticket till September 18. Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 19 as per COVID-19 protocols. The exam will comprise Technical Subjects from Agriculture Paper -I and Paper –II. The admit card contains important details about the exam, including the address of the examination centre, reporting time and other instructions. Tripura TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at trb.tripura.gov.in.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the commission - appsc.gov.in .

. Click on the “Admit Card” tab on the home page.

Click on “download”.

Enter required details, including registered email ID or mobile number.

After entering details, click on login.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

The written exam will be of 100 marks in General Knowledge, General English, Agriculture Science (Paper-I), Agriculture Science (Paper-II). Candidates need to score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject and a combined total of 45 percent marks. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the viva exam.

