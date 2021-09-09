The demand for electric vehicles in India has enlarged considerably, especially in the two-wheeler segment. The four-wheeler segment is currently in a developing stage with only a few cars on sale in the country. Nowadays, every car maker is continuously working on manufacturing its electric vehicles and release them every year. Given that the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing, there is no denying that electric vehicles are the future. The most important aspect of electric vehicles is that they produce zero air pollution. So if you are looking to make a transition from petrol or diesel car to EV, then we have listed down the top four electric four-wheelers that you can buy in India. Hyundai's Genesis Brand Will Launch Only Electric Models From 2025: Report.

Tata Tigor EV:

Tata Tigor EV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The recently launched Tata's Tigor EV comes in three variants - XE, XM and XZ+. The Tigor EV comes with a 26 kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery. The motor delivers a peak power output of 55 KW and a peak torque of 170Nm. The EV can be charged up to 80 percent in less than 60 minutes using a fast charger and takes 8.5 hours using a standard charger. Tata Tigor EV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh for the base model whereas the top-end variant costs Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV:

Tata Nexon EV. (Photo Credits: Tata Motors Official Website)

TataNexon EV is currently the best selling car in India. It comes equipped with a 7-inch infotainment display, a 7-inch touchscreen system with 35 connectivity features, automatic headlamps, a sunroof, two driving modes and a push start button. The Nexon EV packs a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor produces a power of 127 bhp and a peak torque of 245Nm. It is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Kona Electric:

Kona Electric was the first electric four-wheeler launched in India. It gets impressive specifications - a 39.2 kWh battery, a claimed driving range of 452 km/charge, 134 bhp of power and 395Nm of peak torque. Hyundai Kona Electric can be charged when connected to a 15 Ampere normal socket whereas the fast charger helps to charge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in under 60 minutes. The price of Kona Electric starts at Rs 23.79 lakh and goes till Rs 23.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

MG ZS EV:

2021 MG ZS EV (Photo Credits: Morris Garages India)

MG ZS EV was launched in India last year and the updated model was launched earlier this year. The SUV now gets a 44.5 kWh battery that generates 142 bhp of power and a peak torque of 353Nm. It offers a driving range of 419 km/charge. The SUV can be fully charged in around 16 to 18 hours by using a 15 Ampere socket. With the help of a fast charger, its battery can be charged up to 80 percent in just 50 minutes. MG ZS EV is priced between Rs 20.99 lakh to Rs 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

