Ranchi, Jun 24 (PTI) BJP workers on Tuesday staged demonstrations across all 264 blocks of Jharkhand in protest against the Hemant Soren-led government over various issues such as "deteriorating law and order situation", "corruption" and "rising unemployment".

The party's state president and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Babulal Marandi, led the protest at Gawan block in Giridih district, while state working president Ravindra Kumar Rai headed the demonstration at Rajdhanwar block in Giridih district.

"A block-level protest is being staged across the state against the widespread corruption, crumbling law and order situation, poor state of electricity and water supply, loot of sand, stone and coal and rising unemployment under the Hemant government," Marandi alleged while addressing people.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party has been continuously struggling, from the streets to the assembly, against the government that "protects brokers, middlemen, and the corrupt system".

"The demonstration is just a beginning against the government. If problems of people are not resolved and corruption is not checked in government offices, every worker of the party will raise their voice in protest against the government," he said.

Rai, in his address, said that party workers and local people participated in large numbers in the protest against "anti-people" policies of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand.

Senior BJP leader and former leader of the opposition Amar Kumar Bauri led a demonstration at Chandankiyari block office in Bokaro.

"The state government has cheated people in the name of Maiya Samman Yojana, Abua Awas and old age pension scheme. Names of around 60,000 women were registered with the Maiya Samman Yojana but none of them is receiving the benefit," Bauri alleged.

