Malappuram (Kerala) [India], February 9 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, accusing it of "weakening" the Constitution and democracy.

The Wayanad MP was speaking at the United Democratic Front booth-level leadership meeting at Sullamussalam Science College here.

Priyanka Gandhi won the by-polls from Wayanad held in November, after Congress leader and her brother, Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat as he had also won from Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha elections.

"It is probably the first time in the history of our nation that we have a government which is working to weaken the Constitution and democracy," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She told UDF workers that they are fighting to save Constitution and the "very essence of India."

"The fight that we are fighting. The fight that all of you are fighting is not just a fight for our own politics or our own ideas. It is a fight for the Constitution of India, for the essence of India, for everything that makes our nation what it is to do," she said.

"So you're not just soldiers and warriors for the UDF. You are soldiers and warriors for the soul of India. It is through you that the people will understand the truth about what is going on in our country. Through you the people will understand we are fighting for their rights for them to be stronger and for our Constitution "she added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters that she will continue to raise the man-animal conflict in her constituency Wayanad.

"I have already raised it once, I will continue to raise it and I think it's something that we need to look into and it's a complex issue. It doesn't have easy solutions, but I will definitely put as much pressure and raise it as much as I can," she said.

She highlighted that more funding is needed to resolve the man-animal conflict.

"We also need more funding here. During my last trip here I had a meeting with the District Magistrate and all the forest officials and essentially there is difficulty with the funding both from the centre and state," she said.

"So I will go and request that these issues be resolved because, with more funding, there's better monitoring, better safety measures, and better protection even for forest guards, watchmen and everything. So we will work on it," she added. (ANI)

