New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's denial of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's OBC status, BJP's Amit Malviya accused him of spreading a 'blatant lie.'

Malviya shared an official document listing OBC categories from Gujarat dated October 27, 1999, asserting that Modi's caste was officially recognized OBC two years before he took over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"PM Narendra Modi's caste was notified as an OBC on Oct 27, 1999, a full 2 years BEFORE he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat," Malviya said in a post on X.

Malviya also claimed that the Nehru-Gandhi family, right from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, has consistently been opposed to OBCs.

"The entire Nehru-Gandhi family, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, have been against OBCs," he added.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy by asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not part of the Other Backward Caste (OBC) community. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to the General Category.

Addressing a public rally during the Odisha leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here, the Wayanad MP said, "Whenever BJP workers come to you, tell them one thing that our Prime Minister lied to the entire country that he belonged to the backward class. He was not born in a backward class, he belongs to the general caste. You tell this to every BJP worker."

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in Parliament called himself 'sabse bada OBC' (the biggest OBC) and accused the Congress of indulging in hypocrisy and adopting double standards while dealing with leaders of Backward communities.

"Congress party and UPA government did not deliver justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilise his government? Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are there in the government. Can't you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here (pointing towards himself)?" PM Modi said in his reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday." (ANI)

