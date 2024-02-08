Chennai, February 8: A total of 30 space launches -- commercial and non-commercial by government and private players-- are being planned from India over the next 14 months from the Indian spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said on Thursday. Included in the proposed missions are the test flights relating to India’s human space mission, Gaganyaan.

This was stated by IN-SPACe, the regulator for the private sector in the space industry, in its integrated launch manifesto using Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) infrastructure. “About 30 launches are planned for 2023-24 (Q4) and 2024-25 from SDSC (Satish Dhawan Space Centre) half of which are catering to the commercial space sector of India with the rest being user-funded, scientific missions or technology test launches,” IN-SPACe said. Layoffs 2024: NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Lays Off 8% of Workforce, About 530 People Due to Lack of Funds.

According to IN-SPACe, out of the 14 commercial missions identified, seven launches are being undertaken by NewSpace India Ltd -- the commercial arm of Department of Space -- including the realisation of two Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) from the L&T-HAL consortium. This marks a substantial increase in launch activity compared to previous years and is a positive indicator of the expanding space ecosystem in the country.

This initiative aligns with the directives of the recently-ratified Indian Space Policy, entrusting IN-SPACe with authorisation of launch manifesto for launch-infrastructure created through public expenditure. The launch manifesto comprehensively covers user-funded, scientific missions and other technology demonstration launches by ISRO along with the commercial launches and associated primary and co-sharing passengers.

“The Integrated Launch Manifesto is in line with Department of Space’s vision on optimising resources and encouraging innovation to establish India as a global manufacturing hub for space activities, aligning with the vision of 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India),” IN-SPACe said.

The key private sector rocket missions include planned Sub-Orbital and Orbital launches by Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace. Few of the private sector satellites that would be flown are from Digantara Research & Technology, Dhruvaspace, Space Kidz India and academic institutes like IIT-Madras, Manipal Institute of Technology and C.V. Raman Global University Odisha, IN-SPACe said. DRDO Successfully Tests Four Flight Trials of High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ‘ABHYAS’ (Watch Video).

However, IN-SPACe will make every effort to accommodate any additional requirement of private players during this period. As per the launch manifesto issued by IN-SPACe, the following space missions are slated before the end of this fiscal:

* PSLV C58 / ISRO Payload + POEM-3 with 9 payloads

* GSLV-F14 / ISRO Payload

* AGNIBAAN-SORTeD (Suborbital mission) – Agnikul Cosmos

* SSLV D3/ ISRO Primary Payload, Space Rickshaw and IIT-M Satellite.

During 2024-25, the space missions lined up are:

* ISRO/User-funded Space Missions:

* PSLV C60: ISRO Payload & POEM-4

* GSLV F15/ ISRO Payload

* PSLV C61/ ISRO Payload

* GSLV F16 /ISRO Payload

* PSLV C63/ISRO Payloads

* GSLV F17 / ISRO payload

Commercial space missions:

* PSLV C59: NSIL Primary Payload, SCOT, CGUSAT, LEAP-1

* LVM3 M5: NSIL Payload

* PSLV C62: PROBA-3

* PSLV N1: TDS-01

* SSLV S1: TBD, PARIKSHIT

* PSLV N2: TBD, Aadyah, DRISHTI, Sanskardhaam, DS P30 (2nos)

SSLV S2: TBD, Azista60°

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2024 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).