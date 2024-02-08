New Delhi, February 8: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled a 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' in the Lok Sabha. Sitharaman in her Interim Budget speech had announced that the government will come out with a white paper on the economy outlining the economic mismanagement in the 10 years of UPA rule till 2014.

The NDA government has overcome the crisis of those years, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development, Sitharaman said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Lay White Paper on Indian Economy in Lok Sabha Today.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tables White Paper on Indian Economy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays on the Table a copy of the 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' today, in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/oYFwUHtSeE — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

"It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The Government will lay a White Paper on table of the House," she had said.

