New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold a meeting after two days to decide the remaining candidates for the Delhi assembly polls, as per sources.

Sources further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, also BJP National President, Rajnath Singh and other CEC members will be present in the meeting.

Earlier, the BJP released its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections setting the stage for multi-cornered contests on several seats in the capital with AAP leaders former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi in triangular contests on their seats.

The BJP fielded some of its heavyweights in the fray. Dushyant Gautam will contest from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

Parvesh Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will give fight to Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat. Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit from the seat.

BJP fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji against Atishi. Congress has fielded former MLA Alka Lamba from the seat.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaigning for the assembly polls. BJP candidates targeted Arvind Kejriwal who had been jailed for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case and expressed confidence that the double-engine government is going to form the next government in Delhi.

BJP has gone out all guns blazing and accused the AAP leaders of corruption and alleged misgovernance.

The AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public boosting its "performance" in the education and the health sector. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)

