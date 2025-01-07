New Delhi, January 07: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce dates for the Delhi assembly elections 2025 today, January 07. Delhi is expected to witness a fierce electoral battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress is also trying hard to make inroads in the national capital where it ruled for 15 years between 1998 and 2013. Below are the details about the 2020 Delhi assembly election dates and results.

All three parties - AAP, BJP and Congress - have gone into the election mode ahead of announcement of dates for the Delhi assembly election 2025. While former Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has announced a slew of welfare schemes ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated development projects to woo voters. The Congress party on Monday, January 6, promised monthly assistance of INR 2,500 to women under the "Pyari Didi Yojana" if it is voted to power. Election Commission Releases Final Voter List Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, 1.55 Crore Eligible To Vote in Polls; Vikaspuri Largest Seat With 4.26 Lakh Voters.

Delhi Assembly Election Schedule 2020

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. In 2020, the elections were held in a single phase on February 8. Voters turnout was recorded at 62.82 percent. The results were announced on February 11. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Parties Go Tech-Savvy, Use AI for Creative Campaigns, Targeting Rivals With Sharp Jibes.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020

In 2020, the AAP retained power in Delhi by securing an absolute majority and Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister. However, its seat tally went down from 67 in 2015 to 62 in 2020. The BJP, which bagged 3 seats in 2015, increased its tally to 8. The Congress continued its poor show and drew a blank once again.

