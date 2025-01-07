New Delhi, January 7: The stage is all set for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, which will be held on Wednesday, February 5. Today, January 7, the Election Commission announced the complete schedule for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. As per the announcement, elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The results of the Delhi polls will be announced on the day of the counting of votes.

With election dates out, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has also come into force in the national capital. Ahead of the elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have intensified their campaign for the Delhi Election 2025. While AAP has released its full list of 70 candidates, the BJP and Congress have also named candidates for several seats. As the national capital gears up for the February 5 polls, let's take a look at some of the key candidates from AAP, BJP, Congress and their constituencies. ‘Fight Between Politics of Work and Abuse’, Says Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

New Delhi Assembly Election

The New Delhi assembly seat will witness a triangular contest between ruling MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is up against BJP's Parvesh Verma (Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma) and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. While Parvesh Verma is a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, Sandeep Dikshit is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit. In the 2020 assembly election, Kejriwal won the seat by defeating BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav.

Jangpura Assembly Election

The ruling party AAP has fielded Manish Sisodia from the Jangpura assembly seat. Sisodia is up against BJP leader Tarwinder Singh Marwah. At present, Sisodia is an MLA from the Patparganj assembly constituency but will fight the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi from Jangpura. Manish Sisodia, who served as the first Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi from 2015 to 2023, won the Patparganj seat in the last assembly election by defeating BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress' Laxman Rawat.

Kalkaji Assembly Election

Similar to the New Delhi seat, the Kalkaji assembly constituency will also witness a multi-cornered fight between AAP's leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. It is to be seen if Atishi Marlena can retain the Kalkaji seat or if Alka Lamba or Ramesh Bidhuri wrest the constituency from AAP. Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date and Full Schedule: Election Commission announces Delhi to Go to Polls on February 5, Votes to Be Counted on February 8 (Watch Video).

Bijwasan Assembly Election

The saffron party has fielded former AAP minister Kailash Gahlot Bijwasan assembly constituency. On the other hand, AAP has fielded Samajwadi Party turncoat Surender Bharadwaj, while the Congress has nominated Devinder Kumar Sehrawat for the Bijwasan seat. At present, the Bijwasan seat is being held by AAP leader Bhupinder Singh Joon, who won the assembly constituency by defeating BJP leader Sat Prakash Rana.

Wazirpur Assembly Election

The Wazirpur assembly seat will witness a direct fight between ruling MLA and AAP leader Rajesh Gupta, who will be up against Congress candidate Ragini Nayak. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the Wazirpur assembly election. Rajesh Gupta has been winning the Wazirpur assembly constituency since 2015. In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi assembly elections, Gupta defeated BJP's Mahander Nagpal to win the Wazirpur seat.

The term of the current Delhi assembly will end on February 23, 2025. In the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, AAP won 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP bagged eight seats. The Congress failed to open its account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).