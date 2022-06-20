Panaji (Goa) [India], June 20 (ANI): The 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a certificate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for their non-performance, Deputy Congress Legislature Party Leader and Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar alleged on Sunday.

"The BJP Government has completely failed in last three months to resolve a single issue concerning the Goans after accidentally coming to power without a clear majority. The Chief Minister has almost gone into withdrawal mode while other Ministers are trying to score brownie points on each other and displaying vendetta against the opposition," said Amonkar while addressing a press conference along with Goa Congress Working President and Cuncolim MLA Yuri Alemao, Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa and Santacruz MLA Rodolfo Fernandes.

"The Garib Kalyan Sammelan organised by the BJP in various constituencies is nothing but whitewashing their failures. The name of the said event itself makes it loud and clear that BJP has brought in poverty in place of prosperity," he said.

Cuncolim MLA Alemao said that it is really sad that the "insensitive" BJP Government laid the foundation stone of the New Raj Bhavan when the State Treasury is empty.

"Government is taking loans every month to pay salaries. Senior Citizens, Widows, Persons with Disabilities, Seafarers, Housewives and other Social Welfare Scheme beneficiaries are awaiting financial assistance which is pending for almost six months now. I have information that Sports Persons and Artists living in indigent conditions are not paid their dues for almost 5 years. The total liability of the State has reached almost Rs. 27000 Crores resulting in a burden of almost Rs 1.80 lakhs on every Goan," said Alemao.

Santacruz MLA Fernandes said it is shocking that the government has maintained complete silence on demolishing the illegal structure at the heritage site of old Goa.

"There is no word from the Government on scrapping of Section 16B of TCP Act. BJP Government has failed to preserve the Heritage Sites and Monuments in the State. This Government spent Crores on organising events to commemorate 60 Years of Liberation of Goa but failed to notify the Historic Lohia Maidan at Margao as a Place of Historical Importance or Protected Site. This exposes the fake nationalism of the BJP. They have no right to talk about archaeological excavations and rebuilding temples when the Government has turned a blind eye on the sale of stones of the Heritage Temple at Chandor," added Fernandes.

Altone D'Costa further said that the government is making announcements about digital education but the same BJP government is not in a position to provide textbooks to the schools in time.

"There is no sign of early resumption of mining in Goa. The government is clueless about the alternate source of revenue after the share of GST Compensation from the Centre stops. There is a steep rise in fatal accidents, and robberies all across the state. The law and order situation is alarming. The fuel prices are at an all-time high. The crime rate has gone up, there are fatal accidents occurring in Goa almost daily, and robberies take place daily. Government must come up with answers and action plan as the honeymoon period is over," said D'Costa. (ANI)

