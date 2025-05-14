Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): BJP State President Madan Rathore, during his visit to Jaisalmer, sharply criticized former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statements on Operation Sindoor and called for stringent action against Congress MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal's controversial remarks regarding India's precision strikes.

Ashok Gehlot had earlier questioned the Centre over the post-operation developments, stating: "While we are proud of our army's bravery, the sudden ceasefire raises serious questions about the government's decisions." He also said that "the unity shown by the opposition had boosted the morale of the army, but now everything seems to have changed suddenly."

Addressing the media, Rathore stated that Gehlot had no proper information or presence during the ceasefire talks between India and Pakistan, which led to the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Rathore also took strong exception to the statement made by Congress MP Ummeda Ram, calling it deeply unfortunate. He emphasized that a Member of Parliament should not politicize national security, especially in such delicate times.

Rathore criticized Congress MPs who continued to raise questions over Operation Sindoor, adding, "If they have the courage, they should go and ask the common people whose 'sindoor' (symbol of a woman's marital status) has been taken away."

Rathore further added that such statements by MPs like Ummeda Ram should lead to their expulsion from the party.

He also expressed disappointment over Gehlot supporting such remarks, considering it a serious blow to the party's credibility. "Such comments, especially during a time of war, could be considered as treason," Rathore stated.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

