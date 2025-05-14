Dehradun, May 14: A grand “Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra” was organized on Wednesday from Shaurya Sthal, Chidbagh to Gandhi Park. This march was dedicated to the historic victory of “Operation Sindoor” recently carried out successfully by the Indian Armed Forces. Thousands of citizens, ex-servicemen, youth, and women participated in the procession carrying the national flag. On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid floral tribute to the martyred soldiers at the Shaurya Sthal.

Saluting to the brave soldiers, the Air Force, Navy, and all security forces who participated in Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister said that India has once again proved that it is fully capable of taking decisive action against terrorism.

He further stated that through Operation Sindoor, India not only showcased the bravery of its valiant soldiers but also sent a clear message to terrorism and its supporters that the new India will now respond to every terrorist act in their own language. Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that today India is capable of giving a befitting reply to any terrorist threat and the country's borders are now being protected with advanced indigenous technology.

The Chief Minister added that Uttarakhand is a land of the brave, where almost every family is associated with national service. He urged the youth of the state to draw inspiration from the discipline, bravery, and patriotism of the armed and security forces. He also called for the “Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra” to be commemorated annually in honor of the historic victory of Operation Sindoor.