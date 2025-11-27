Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and MLA Mahesh Tenginkai on Wednesday commented on the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Congress leadership in Karnataka, stating that the ruling party's internal rift has begun to reflect in the governance of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tenginkai said the current situation within the Congress appears deeply fractured. "It is Congress's internal matter, and we cannot comment. However, it seems there are nearly three groups within the Karnataka Congress now. Their internal politics will create major cracks in the coming days, which will severely impact the state's politics," he said.

He further alleged that key issues concerning the people of Karnataka are being neglected due to the ongoing tussle within the ruling party. "It is not just farmers' issues; several other concerns are surfacing. Development work has been completely ignored for the last two years. In the midst of their internal rift, they have forgotten all these matters," he stated.

Tenginkai stressed that whoever assumes the position of Chief Minister must keep development as the top priority. "No matter who becomes the CM, development should never be compromised.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier downplayed speculation about a leadership change in the state, terming it an "unnecessary debate" and attributing it to recent discussions about a cabinet reshuffle. The Chief Minister clarified that the senior party leadership would make the final decisions regarding the reshuffle, as two of the total 34 ministerial posts in Karnataka are currently vacant and would be filled during the process.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday reiterated his loyalty to the Congress and dismissed speculation over his resignation as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President.

Amidst ongoing rumours of a change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Congress party high command will take the final decision on the issue.

He said the state cabinet reshuffle will be discussed with the Congress's top leadership following the Bihar assembly elections. (ANI)

