Jammu, May 29 (PTI) The state working committee of the BJP on Sunday passed a resolution to condemn Pakistan for its continued support to terrorism in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said.

The working committee meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, and discussed the prevailing political and security situation besides measures to further strengthen the party at the grassroot level with the focus on the next assembly elections, Raina said.

While the working committee met under the chairmanship of Raina in Jammu on Saturday, the second day session was held at Katra in Reasi district.

Raina, in his presidential address, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unprecedented growth and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The region is witnessing major development under the direct observation of our hardworking prime minister,” he said and accused the past governments of not making any efforts to strengthen democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“PM Modi-led Union government ensured grassroot level democracy in Jammu and Kashmir by holding elections to all the institutions coming under three-tier democracy. The Narendra Modi government is also working on the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas',” he said.

He enumerated various public welfare schemes like PMAY, Swachh Bharat, e-shram cards and pension schemes and their direct welfare benefits to the people.

Thanking party activists for their dedicated efforts in making BJP a “reckoning force” in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader claimed that the main opposition parties, including Congress, National Conference and PDP, have been rejected by the people.

“BJP is confident of forming the next government in Jammu and Kashmir with absolute majority,” Raina said.

Singh, who represents Udhampar parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, spoke on the eight years of “good governance” by Modi-led government and said the central government is dedicated to the needy and the unprivileged classes.

“Modi government focussed on major reforms in governance which pave the way to social reforms and doing away with many unwanted practices,” he said and referred to the efforts to empower women folk in the country.

Former MLA and spokesperson R S Pathania read out a statement on 'Present Political Situation and Security concerns' and explained that due to tightened noose on terrorism and terror funding, a new module of “hybrid warfare” has been devised out by forces from across the border.

“We should focus on invoking the civil society of Jammu and Kashmir and ensure shrinking of political space for those who are involved in fundamentalism, regionalism and hatred,” he said.

Raina later told reporters that a resolution was passed by the participants, condemning Pakistan for its continued support to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the recent past and saluted the sacrifice, valour and bravery of the police and security forces involved in the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

