New Delhi, February 26: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest as a "black day for democracy" stating that the BJP has made this arrest due to political rivalry. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case, after eight hours of questioning on Sunday.

"Black day for democracy! BJP's CBI arrested the world's best education minister Manish Sisodia in a fake case, who is shaping the future of lakhs of children. The BJP has made this arrest due to political rivalry," the party said in a tweet. AAP MP Sanjay Singh directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest and said that it is the height of dictatorship by the BJP government. Manish Sisodia Arrested: Delhi Deputy CM’s Arrest Height of Dictatorship, Says AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

"Manish Sisodia's arrest is the height of dictatorship. Modi ji, you have not done right by arresting a good person and the best education minister, even God will not forgive you. One day your dictatorship will definitely end Modi ji," Singh said in a tweet.

The BJP, however, took jibes at the arrested AAP leader following his arrest and said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is next to be arrested.

"Where will you go after committing a crime, Ghalib? This land and sky all belong to AAP only," tweeted BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. BJP leader Kapil Mishra said after Satyendra Jain, another corrupt minister of Arvind Kejriwal is in jail.

"Finally, Manish Sisodia has been arrested in the liquor scam. He was cursed by the mothers and sisters of families ruined by alcohol. After Satyendra Jain, another corrupt minister of Arvind Kejriwal is in jail. I have been saying from the beginning, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain will go to jail. Two of them are already there. Kejriwal is next," Mishra tweeted.

Earlier, the CBI had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19. On last Sunday, Sisodia requested the central agency to defer questioning saying that he is "preparing the budget" at present and can only appear before it towards February-end.

However, Sisodia has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet. Manish Sisodia Arrested: CBI Arrests Delhi Deputy CM in Liquor Excise Policy Case After Eight Hours of Questioning.

In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker.

Several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Sisodia's residence, and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI officer, who further said that the raids were conducted across 7 states.

The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to L-G Saxena recommending a probe by the central agency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)