Amaravati, Sep 8 (PTI): Mucormycosis (black fungus) cases increased by 36 to 4,925 in Andhra Pradesh in the last one week.

But only one of the infected persons succumbed to Black Fungus during the week, Medical and Health Department data said.

The number of cases under treatment came down from 463 to 390 in the week.

Chittoor district added 10 new cases and one death, Anantapuramu eight fresh cases, East Godavari, Prakasam and Guntur five each, Kurnool two and Kadapa one in a week.

The remaining six districts did not report any fresh case, the data said.

Guntur now has the highest number of 135 Black Fungus cases under treatment, followed by Chittoor with 68, Krishna 58 and East Godavari 50.

Six districts have less than 20 active cases and Vizianagaram just one, while Srikakulam and West Godavari have none.

It said surgeries were performed on 4,086 infected persons so far.

