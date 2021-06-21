Thrissur (Kerala), June 21 (PTI): One person was killed and four sustained injuries, one seriously, in a blast at a quarry in Kerala's Thrissur district on Monday, officials of the district said. The incident was reported from an unlicensed quarry at Mullurkara panchayat in Thalappilly taluk, they said.

While a 45-year-old man was killed in the explosion, four others, including a person from West Bengal, suffered injuries.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Thrissur, they said.

Police said the quarry has not been functional for quite some time as its licence was withdrawn.

The blast occurred as explosives kept at the quarry went off, they said.

Police said they have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

