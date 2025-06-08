Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Blistering heat swept Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Sirsa recording the highest maximum temperature at 45.8 degrees Celsius while Chandigarh -- common capital of the two states -- recorded season's highest maximum so far at 42.1 degrees Celsius.

While Sirsa in Haryana reeled under severe heat, most other places in the state also recorded above normal maximum temperatures.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Doctor Kills Woman Who Blackmailed Him With Nude Photos, Arrested After CCTV, Call Records Reveal Truth.

According to the weather department here, Rohtak recorded a maximum of 45.3 degrees Celsius while intense heat also swept Hisar, which registered a high of 44 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius, Karnal 41.8 degrees and Ambala's maximum settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Will Form Govt in State; People Will Throw Out DMK, Says Amit Shah (See Pics and Videos).

Bhiwani also reeled under severe heat at 42.8 degrees while Gurugram registered a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Chandigarh at 42.1 degrees Celsius. According to the Met here, it was the UT's highest maximum temperature of the season recorded so far.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest place recording a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius while blistering heat also swept Ludhiana at a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Patiala recorded a maximum of 42.8 degrees while intense heat also prevailed in Pathankot at 43 degrees Celsius.

Ferozepur's maximum settled at 42.3 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)