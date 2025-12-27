Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections come closer, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ameet Satam on Saturday said that the Mahayuti has reached a seat-sharing agreement on 207 seats.

"We have also reached an agreement on seat sharing. The BJP will contest 128 seats, and the Shiv Sena will contest 79 seats. Seat-sharing talks have concluded for 207 seats. For the remaining 20 seats, we will decide based on the candidate and the party after a decision is made at the higher level," Satam told reporters here after a meeting between the BJP and Shiv Sena concluded.

Also Read | CISF Personnel Gently Intervenes as Child Runs to Meet Father at Airport, Video of Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral.

Satam further exuded confidence that the Mahayuti will hoist the saffron flag of Hindutva over the BMC in the coming days. He said that meetings are being held among alliance partners, including the BJP, the Republican Party of India (Athawale), and the Shiv Sena, ahead of the BMC elections.

BJP leaders, including Ashish Shelar, Ameet Satam, and Pravin Darekar, and Shiv Sena leaders such as Uday Samant and Rahul Shewale, attended the meeting.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Worsens As AQI Slips Into Severe Category, Several Areas Cross 400 Mark.

The Mahayuti plans to hold joint rallies comprising Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. During the meeting, discussions also focused on the direction of the election campaign.

Satam further slammed former Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Mayor Abdul Rashid Khan alias Mamu and senior political activist Changez Multani, who hails from Jogeshwari, for joining Uddhav Thackeray-led UBT Sena.

"By abandoning the ideals of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray has adopted a path that has led him to carry a green flag. Pakistani flags were waved at his rallies. A person accused of a bomb blast case campaigned in his rally. Uddhav Thackeray inducted Rashid Mamu, who opposed the renaming (of Aurangabad to) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," he claimed.

"Multani, who is named in cases of fraud and molestation, has been inducted into his (Uddhav's) party. This makes it clear that Uddhav is indulging in appeasement politics to keep his politics alive and attempting to change the colour of Mumbai. However, Mayauti will hoist the saffron flag of Hindutva at BMC in the coming days," he added.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

BMC will witness polling in 227 electoral wards. Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)