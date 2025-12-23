Mumbai, December 23: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, intensifying political activity in Maharashtra ahead of the crucial civic battle slated for 2026. In a post on X, the party said, "Aam Aadmi Party declares its list of Star Campaigners for the upcoming BMC elections!"

The list features 40 leaders from across the party's national and state leadership. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal tops the list, followed by senior leaders Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain and Atishi. BMC Elections 2026 Date: Maharashtra SEC Announces Election Schedule for Mumbai Civic Body, Voting on January 15, Results on January 16.

The party has also included key organisational faces such as Durgesh Pathak, Dilip Pandey, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Harpal Singh Cheema and Imran Hussain. The names of several Mumbai-based leaders, including Ruben Mascarenhas, Preeti Sharma Menon, Vijay Kumbhar and Sandeep Desai, were also present in the list.

The voting for BMC and other Municipal Corporation bodies is set to happen on January 15, with counting to happen on January 16. The announcement comes a day after a strong show by the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra's recent local body elections. On Sunday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said the results reflected widespread acceptance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' leadership across the state. He went a step further to predict that the mayor of the Mumbai civic body after the BMC elections would be from the BJP. BMC Elections 2026: People Will Hand Over Mumbai to Mahayuti in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Polls, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis, reacting to the verdict, thanked voters for giving the BJP-led Mahayuti a decisive mandate, noting that around 75 per cent of municipal council chairpersons were elected from the alliance. Calling the results a 'trailer' for the upcoming municipal corporation elections, Fadnavis urged party workers to gear up for bigger victories ahead.

Around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. Together, all three alliance parties (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) account for 75% of the city council chairpersons. In terms of corporators, over 3300 candidates of the BJP have been elected, according to CM Fadnavis.

