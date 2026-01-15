Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections held on Thursday were marred by a significant controversy following allegations over the use of "indelible" ink to mark voters' fingers.

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, leaders of Shiv Sena UBT and MNS, respectively, claimed the indelible ink used can be easily removed.

However, the State Election Commission (SEC) denied these claims, stating the ink is of good quality and hard to remove.

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner DT Waghmare firmly rejected allegations of irregularities realted the indelible ink used in the ongoing Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026, asserting that there was no wrongdoing in the polling process.

He responded to concerns raised by opposition leaders that the allegedly erasable ink was being used, and said there was a deliberate attempt to create confusion.

"This has come to our notice that there is some confusion being created about the ink which is being put on the voters' fingers. I want to say that the ink being used to mark the fingers of voters is indelible ink, and it is the same ink which is used by the Election Commission of India in various elections," the State Election Commissioner said.

Clarifying the difference in its application, Waghmare explained that the only variation was the use of the ink in marker form. "The only difference which is seen here is that it is being used in the form of a marker. But I also want to say that this marker form of indelible ink has been in use since 2011," the election official added, dismissing allegations suggesting manipulation.

He further stated that the ink dries quickly and that adequate safeguards are in place during this period. "This ink gets dried up within 12 to 15 seconds of being applied, and during this period, any voter remains in the polling booth itself, and even if someone tries to erase it, there are other checks and balances," he said.

This comes after a routine civic poll in Mumbai turned into a flashpoint of controversy as MNS-Shiv Sena alliance leaders began alleging that the ink could be washed away with a sanitiser.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday raised allegations of electoral malpractice happening in the ongoing local body polls across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

Thackeray alleged that the indelible ink applied to electors' fingers after voting is being easily removed with nail polish remover and sanitisers, allowing some people to appear to vote multiple times. He said that such a situation is proof of 'collusion' between the ruling Mahayuti and the State Election Commission (SEC).

"Perhaps this is the first election where so many complaints are coming in that the ink applied is coming off immediately. There is collusion between the Election Commission and the ruling party. Many irregularities are happening," Thackeray alleged during a press conference.

Calling for action to be taken against the election commissioner, he took a jibe at the poll body, asking whether they had "hired a sanitiser agency" to allow for the ink to be removed so easily.

"Has a sanitiser agency hired by the Election Commission? I think action should be taken against the Election Commissioner. What have they done in the last nine years? The Election Commission is a servant, not a king. I urge you to come out in large numbers and vote," he said.

During his press conference, he showed alleged proof on his mobile regarding the removal of ink by sanitiser or nail polish remover, saying that "this clearly shows that democracy is being killed here.

"Why is the election commissioner taking a salary? The BMC election is happening after nine years. What did they do for 9 years? This is the public's money. It seems that our workers need to sit at the election commissioner's office every day, to ask them what work they have done," he said.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray also levelled similar allegations. He alleged that a new type of pen is being used to apply the indelible ink.

"Till now, the ink that used to be applied--now a new pen has been introduced, and complaints are coming about that pen. If sanitiser is applied, the ink gets erased. Now all that remains is for the ink to be applied; then you come out, erase the ink, and go back inside to vote again. I want to inform everyone how the system is being operated. When we started this, the intention in one way or another was to win elections," he said.

Following the allegations, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) promptly clarified that attempting to erase the ink applied to a voter's finger, thereby creating confusion among voters, constitutes malpractice. The SEC will take appropriate legal action if anyone attempts to erase the ink and vote again.

The SEC has insisted that even if someone tries to commit malpractice, erasing the ink does not allow the person to vote again.

This has made the ink controversy one of the most discussed issues in the BMC elections 2026.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the defence with humour as he attempted to wipe off his own ink mark.

After he cast his vote, Fadnavis said, "I have also been marked with a marker, is it erasing? The Election Commission should investigate this issue and consider alternatives; they can use oil paint if they prefer. The elections should be impartial. But creating a ruckus on everything and raising questions is very wrong."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asserted that "free and fair polling" was being ensured in the state local body elections.

Dismissing Maharashtra Navnirnman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's allegations that a new pen has been replaced with the indelible ink, Shinde said that "the same ink has been used for years" and that "fair elections are being ensured".

"I have spoken with the Election Commission. They informed me that this ink has been in use for many years. The Election Commission has also taken full precautions to ensure that no fraudulent voting takes place," Shinde told the media after casting his vote here.

29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra went to the polls today as a high-voltage campaign came to an end, setting the stage for a decisive political contest in key urban centres including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Voter turnout was around 50% by 5 PM, amid reports of glitches and other irregularities, including missing names on voter lists and alleged cash distribution. Counting of votes for the BMC and 28 other municipal corporations is scheduled for January 16, 2026. (ANI)

