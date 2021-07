Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in all civic and government-run vaccination centres will be suspended today due to a shortage of vaccines.

"Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (July 9, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules," BMC said in a tweet.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC Jumbo COVID Centre, Mumbai said that sessions are being allocated on the basis of everyday supply.

"There is vaccine shortage. Sessions being allocated on the basis of everyday supply. We hope to get more vaccines. For the vaccination of pregnant women, circulars have been issued. We're waiting till Monday if asked to implement, it will be done," said Dr Rajesh Dere.

He further said that if Mumbai manages to administer the second dose to 30-40 per cent population, only then the threat of the third COVID wave can be reduced.

"47 per cent population administered with the first dose. Preparations are being made for a possible third wave. If we manage to administer the 2nd dose to 30-40 per cent, population, COVID threat can be reduced," he added.

Earlier on July 1, the BMC had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing a shortage of vaccine doses. (ANI)

