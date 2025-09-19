New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Patiala House court on Friday said that the prosecuting agency cannot be directed at the behest to make a statement on the veracity and contents of the evidence as collected by them.

The court is dealing with an application moved by the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, seeking preservation of CCTV footage related to the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident, which claimed the life of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary Finance Ministry.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg observed on Friday while hearing the application. However, the court issued a notice to the SHO about whether the CCTV contains footage from pillars 65 and 67 also.

Delhi Police on Friday filed a reply to the application and stated that the CCTV footage of the area of the incident has been preserved.

Advocates Pradeep Rana, Gagan Bhatnagar and Abhisek Rana appeared for Gaganpreet Kaur.

Counsel for the accused submitted that the investigation agency has not specifically mentioned whether the CCTV footage, which has been preserved, covers the incident, not just the place of the incident.

Advocate Pradeep Rana submitted that he only wants a statement from the prosecuting agency that the preserved footage contains the footage of the incident.

After hearing the submissions, the court sought clarification from the SHO of Police Station Delhi Cantt on whether the preserved footage contains the footage of cameras installed at Pillar numbers 65 and 67.

However, the court refused to order the police to make a statement about whether the CCTV footage collected by them contains the accident.

The court said, "Orders for preservation of CCTV footage have already been given, and clarification has also been sought from the SHO to see whether the seized footage contains footage from cameras at pillar no. 65 and 67."

"Therefore, the prayer as sought in the application has already been allowed, and its compliance is awaited. The prosecuting agency, at the behest of accused, cannot be forced to tell the veracity and contents of evidence, as collected by them. Be put up for compliance on 20.09.2025," the court ordered.

Accused Gaganpreet has filed an application seeking to preserve the CCTV footage of the incident.

The court will hear the matter again on Saturday. Her bail plea is also listed for tomorrow.

Pursuant to the orders passed on September 18, the SHO of Delhi Cantt. filed a reply stating that the CCTV footage covers the place of the incident. (ANI)

