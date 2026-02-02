New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Dhaula Kuan BMW Accident case Accused Gagan Preet Kaur appeared before Patiala House Court on a summons issued to her. In this accident, Deputy Secretary of the Finance Ministry Navjot Singh was killed.

On January 23, the court summoned her after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police.

Accused Gagan Preet Kaur Makkad appeared before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg pursuant to the summons issued on the last date.

Copy of the charge sheet supplied to the accused after the court order. The case is listed for scrutiny of documents on February 20.

Advocate Gagan Bhatnagar appeared for Gagan Preet Kaur. A section related to the offence of attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder is invoked in the charge sheet.

Delhi police had submitted on point of cognisance that the accident happened due to the fault of the accused and she deliberately took the accused to a distant hospital.

Therefore, she has been charge-sheeted under section 105 BNS (culpable Homicide not amounting to murder) along with section 281, 125B and 238A BNS, police said.

After hearing the submissions of the Delhi police, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg had taken cognisance.

While taking cognisance, JMFC Ankit Garg had said, " I have perused the charge sheet and the documents annexed with the charge sheet. It prima facie discloses commission of offence."

" I take cognisance of the offence. Let summons be issued to the accused for the next date of hearing," JMFC Garg ordered.

The Charge sheet is filed under sections 281, 125(b), 105, and 238(a) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Delhi Police Chargesheet filed against Accused Gaganpreet Kaur says the victim could have been saved with timely medical care. However, the golden hour in trauma was lost due to taking the victim to the Nulife hospital at 23 minutes away. The other hospitals, such as Army Base Hospital and AIIMS, were 10-15 minutes away.

The charge sheet states there are 34 witnesses. The charge sheet exceeds 400 pages, including the documents.

Police have said that the Survival time is atleast 15 minutes as per the PM report.

It is also said that a Speed report was obtained from BMW. However, an inspection is also being conducted through FSL to ascertain the speed.

Statements of the ambulance driver and assistant taken under section 180 BNSS, and no fault on the ambulance's part, police have claimed. DTC driver's statement is also on record.

It is alleged that the accused persons are distantly connected to the hospital. Nearby hospitals (Delhi Cantonment Hospital / AIIMS Trauma Centre) were 10-15 minutes away. Instead, the injured were taken to Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar (about 20 km away). Travel time to the hospital: 23 minutes. Delay allegedly led to loss of the "golden hour" of trauma care, police said.

Nulife Hospital is described as a small two-storey nursing home. Allegedly has limited medical facilities.

It is alleged that an ambulance with a paramedic arrived at the scene within minutes, but the accused refused ambulance assistance. Police say it is not the ambulance staff's fault.

There was a deliberate delay in providing medical help. Distant family links with Nulife Hospital. Alleged attempt to mislead investigators by getting herself admitted to the ICU despite minor injuries. Possible manipulation of medical records (investigation still underway), police said. (ANI)

