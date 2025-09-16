New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): In the BMW accident case near Dhaula Kuan that claimed the life of Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Navjot Singh, accused Gaganpreet Kaur has sought bail, stressing that the crash was "wholly accidental" and unintentional.

Her counsel highlighted that she is a mother of two minor daughters, has no criminal antecedents, and herself sustained a head injury in the accident.

Also Read | Who Is Nupur Bora? Assam Government Officer Arrested With INR 92 Lakh Cash, INR 2 Crore Jewellery After Guwahati Raid.

The bail plea, filed under Section 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, argues that custodial interrogation is neither warranted nor necessary. It adds that Kaur has fully cooperated with the investigation, has deep roots in society, and there is no likelihood of absconding or tampering with evidence.

On Monday, Duty Judicial Magistrate Akanksha Singh remanded Kaur to two days' judicial custody after she was produced at the judge's residence by Delhi Police.

Also Read | JLR Cyberattack Update: Tata-Owned Jaguar Land Rover Extends Production Halt Until September 24 Due to Cybersecurity Breach.

The court issued notice on her bail plea and listed it for hearing on September 17. It also directed jail authorities to ensure she receives proper medical care.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, alongwith Advocate Prabhav Ralli appearing for Kaur, opposed the police's remand request, contending that there was a 10-hour delay in the registration of the FIR. Advocate Ishan Dewan represented the victims.

Police have invoked provisions relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other sections.

The prosecution claims Kaur's BMW struck a divider and flipped, leading to a sequence in which the victim's motorcycle came into contact with a DTC bus. Kaur, her family members, and the motorcyclists were injured and taken to the hospital before her arrest on September 15. She is to remain in judicial custody until her bail plea is decided on September 17. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)