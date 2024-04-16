India News | Boat Capsizes in Jhelum in J-K's Ganderbal; Rescue Operation Underway

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Srinagar Administration has launched a rescue operation in the area.

Agency News ANI| Apr 16, 2024 10:42 AM IST
India News | Boat Capsizes in Jhelum in J-K's Ganderbal; Rescue Operation Underway

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a boat capsized in the Jhelum river in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

The Srinagar Administration has launched a rescue operation in the area.

A State Disaster Response Force team was also deployed.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

