Lucknow, April 16: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released another list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The BSP has changed its candidate in Mainpuri and has fielded Shiv Pratap Yadav in place of Gulshan Shakya.

In Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, the BSP candidate is Athar Jamal Lari. The BSP has fielded Muslim Khan in Budaun, and in Bareilly, the party candidate is Chhotelal Gangwar. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Announces Names of 11 Candidates, Fields Athar Jamal Lari Against PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi; Check Names of Candidates.

Uday Raj Varma will contest the Sultanpur seat on BSP symbol and Kranti Pandey is the candidate from Farrukhabad. In Banda, the BSP candidate is Mayank Dwiwedi, and Khwaja Shamsuddin will contest the Dumariaganj seat. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

BSP Releases Another List of 11 Candidates in UP:

Uttar Pradesh: BSP announced the names of 11 more candidates for Lok Sabha elections The Mainpuri Lok Sabha ticket has been changed and given to Shiv Prasad Yadav. Athar Jamal Lari has been fielded from Varanasi against PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/qSGERi22ik — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2024

In Ballia, the party has fielded Lallan Singh Yadav and in Jaunpur, the party candidate is Sreekala Singh. Umesh Kumar will contest against Samajwadi Party’s Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).