Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], December 18 (ANI): On the completion of one year of Bodoland Territorial Region Council, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed his satisfaction with the developmental works that have been undertaken in the past one year in the region and asserted to take the developmental process further in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Sarma said, "The implementation of the accord has been done along with development in the BTR. I am happy with the way one year has gone but we have to work a lot in the future. I believe that along with the Central government, the state government will take BTR forward."

"Last one year has been a year with extreme peace and development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream came true. We have to develop the BTR more in the future. We have to make the existing peace into a permanent peace," he said while talking to the reporters.

The Chief Minister said that peace and progress have gained momentum in Bodoland Territorial Region in the past one year.

"Peace and progress have gained momentum in Bodoland Territorial Region in the past one year. We are committed to development of the region and fulfil Bodofa Upendranath Brahma and people's dream for overall progress," he tweeted.

On January 27, 2020, Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah presided over the signing of a historic agreement between the Government of India, Government of Assam and Bodo representatives, in New Delhi today, to end the over 50-year old Bodo crisis. Further, a permanent solution had been found out for the problem that has cost the region over 4000 lives, the Ministry of Home Affairs in a release stated.

With this agreement, over 1,500 armed cadres abjured violence and joined the mainstream. A Special Development Package of Rs 1500 crores over three years is being given by the Union Government to undertake specific projects for the development of Bodo areas. (ANI)

