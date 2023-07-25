Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The body of a student of IIT Hyderabad was retrieved from the sea near a beach in Jodugullapalem in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

According to police the deceased identified as D Karthik, had gone missing from his college in Hyderabad on July 17 and they suspect he died by suicide.

Arilova Police Station Inspector Soma Shekhar said that two days after the incident, the police officials traced the victim's mobile phone signals near Visakhapatnam and discovered an unidentified body at the Sagar Nagar seashore under the Arilova police station limits.

"We found the unidentified body on July 20 at Sagar Nagar sea shore. We couldn't get any details of the person and sent it to King George Hospital Visakhapatnam for post-mortem investigation," Inspector Shekhar said.

The official also said that after the body was sent for a post-mortem investigation, the victim's parents reached the hospital on Tuesday and identified him as their missing son.

Arilova Police Station Inspector further said that the deceased was reportedly upset over some backlogs in his first-year examinations.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

