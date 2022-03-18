Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): The body of Naveen Shekharappa who died during the shelling in Ukraine amid the Russian military operations will reach Bengaluru airport on Sunday at 3 am, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

"The body of Naveen who died in a shelling attack in Ukraine will come to Bengaluru airport on Sunday at 3 am," Bommai said.

Also Read | Worm Moon: Skygazers in Northern Hemisphere To Witness Last Full Moon of Winter 2022 Today.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

The chief minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member. (ANI)

Also Read | Hyderabad: Doctors at Yashoda Hospital Remove Large Hairball From Stomach of 11-Year-Old Omani Girl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)