Mumbai Police Control Room received a bomb threat call late Friday, July 25, claiming an explosive had been planted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Airport (CSMT). Promptly, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and bomb squad were dispatched and conducted an extensive search throughout the night. No suspicious objects or threats were found during the operation. A senior Mumbai Railway Police officer confirmed the call appears to be a hoax, but emphasised that investigations are ongoing. Authorities are actively working to trace the origin of the call. Delhi School Hoax Bomb Threat: 1 Navy, 2 CRPF Schools Receive Threatening Emails in National Capital (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Airport Hoax Bomb Threat:

