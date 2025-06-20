Hanamkonda (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): A bomb threat call was received at Hanamkonda district court in Telangana, prompting police officials to deploy a bomb squad and initiate a search operation, an official said on Friday.

Although no suspicious items have been found, the search operation is ongoing.

Also Read | Bihar Rail Accident: 1 Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Avadh-Assam Express Collides With Railway Trolley Between Kadhagola and Semapur Stations in Patna (Watch Video).

According to the Hanamkonda Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), the bomb threat call was made this afternoon, after which the bomb squad was deployed. No suspicious item was discovered, but the search operations are ongoing.

"A bomb threat call was received at the district court of Hanamkonda this afternoon around 2:46 pm. We deployed a bomb squad, and although we haven't found any suspicious items yet, the search operation is still underway," the police official said.

Also Read | MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025 Out at msbte.ac.in: MSBTE Releases Maharashtra Summer Diploma Examination Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)