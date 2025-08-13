Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposal to feed pigeons between 6-8 AM, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday slammed the local governing body while directing that a committee be formed to seek public opinion on the issue.

The committee, which will be formed by August 20 in view of public health and birds/animals welfare, is expected to submit its report on the issue.

The Bombay HC gave its peace of mind to the BMC for changing its previous decision that barred the feeding of pigeons due to public health concerns. The BMC told the High Court that it was ready to allow feeding pigeons between 6 and 8 AM, but only with certain conditions.

"How can you issue such an order? First, you made a decision in the public interest; now, an individual is saying something, following which you have changed your decision. You should go through the legal procedure. If someone has appealed against your decision and you want to change it, issue a notice and seek suggestions from all stakeholders, including the common public," HC told BMC while hearing the matter regarding feeding pigeons in Mumbai.

Advocate Ramchandra Apte, BMC's counsel, told ANI about the court ordering the appointment of a committee that would consist of at least 11 members, which would submit a report within four weeks of its formation.

"The Court has ordered the appointment of a committee. The committee will have around 11-12 members, in view of public health and the welfare of birds/animals. The committee will be formed on August 20. After that, the committee will give its decision within a month. Based on that decision, the court will pronounce its further order," Apte said.

He informed that the matter will be heard next in four weeks from today.

"As far as BMC is concerned, the court had already stated in their order that if anyone wants to file a petition or suggestions regarding this, they can do so before the BMC Commissioner. The Commissioner would then make a decision on this...The next hearing is four weeks from today...Everything else will continue as usual; there are no changes," Apte added.

Meanwhile, Petitioner's counsel Advocate Harish Pandya said that pigeons can't be fed as of now. He said that the concerned advocate has presented a list before the court, which includes the names of experts, institutes and animal welfare boards.

"As of now, the pigeons can't be fed. But the court had stated on August 7 that if you want to feed pigeons, appeal to the BMC and then decide whether that can be done. Timing, too, will be decided by the BMC," Pandya told ANI.

"When the hearing was done on August 7, the court observed that since it is not an expert in this field, a committee of experts should be made. The Advocate General appeared today. He has presented a list before the court, which includes the names of experts, institutes and animal welfare boards," he added.

The petitioner's counsel said that the court will move forward with the matter once the report is submitted. He informed that petitioners and stakeholders are permitted to submit any relevant medical material they may have before the committee. (ANI)

