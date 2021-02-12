Buxar (Bihar) [India], February 12 (ANI): The boundary wall of the ancestral house of political strategist and former Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishore was demolished by the authorities here on Friday.

The property is located near Ahirauli village on National Highway 84. The boundary wall and the main gate were demolished by a bulldozer within 10 minutes, said locals present at the spot.

According to administrative sources, the part of the land of Kishore's ancestral house has been acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the widening of NH-84. Kishore has not even taken compensation for this part of the land from NHAI.

A campaign to evacuate the land acquired by NHAI has been continuously undertaken by the administration. In this process, the boundary of Kishore's ancestral house was broken. This house was built by his father late Dr Srikant Pandey. However, Prashant Kishore no longer lives here.

As a political strategist, Prashant Kishore helped many parties win the elections. He helped Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to win the Assembly polls in 2015. Following this, Kumar appointed Kishore as the vice president of Janata Dal (United).

However, Kishore was expelled from Janata Dal (United) in January 2020 over his disagreement with the party on the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

