India News | Boy Killed, One Injured After Truck Hits Tempo on Highway in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 3 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was killed and a man injured when a speeding truck overturned and hit the tempo they were travelling in on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 10.30 am at Waghoba Khind on Palghar-Manor Road of the highway, an official said.

A speeding truck overturned and hit the tempo coming from the opposite direction, killing the boy and injuring the tempo driver, he said.

The tempo was left mangled, and firefighters and police had to extricate the boy's body and rescue the injured driver from the wreckage, the official said.

The boy's body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the police are probing into the incident.

The movement of vehicles was affected on the highway for some time due to the accident, it was stated.

