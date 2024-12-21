Patna (Bihar) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants met Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal at his residence on Saturday to discuss the irregularities that occurred during the 70th BPSC exam.

Rohit, one of the aspirants, stated that Jaiswal had invited them to meet him and assured them that action would be taken.

Also Read | Money Double Scam in Mumbai: Grocery Shop Owner Duped of INR 50 Lakh by 5 Men in Kandivali on Pretext of Doubling His Money Through Black Magic.

"We were asked by Dilip Jaiswal to meet him and he told us that action would be taken.. if action is not taken then we will be only left with two options.. our patience is now breaking down...we will have to come down to roads and start protesting.. they are deceiving the students... we will give them a time of two days... if they do not listen to our demands we will protest and the BPSC Chairman will be responsible for whatever occurs," Rohit told ANI.

Further, he alleged that the BPSC had no credibility.

Also Read | BSP To Hold Nationwide Protest on December 24 Over Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks on BR Ambedkar, Announces Mayawati.

The aspirant added, "BPSC has no credibility... they gave our papers late to us and are just unserious about everything... we will sit with five students and they can sit with five members of their body and debate with us... if they lose then the Chairman will have to resign."

Meanwhile, Jaiswal said that the demands of the students had been heard.

Jaiswal while addressing the media said,"I have heard the demands of the students and I have only advised them to not get into any politics.. BPSC is an independent body and they need to understand the demands of the students.. The body needs to sit down and think of a suitable solution and if they think the students are right, then they can form new decisions... The demands of the students need to be met and thoughtful decisions need to be taken."

Earlier on December 18, the aspirants had protested and demanded a re-examination of the 70th BPSC examination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)