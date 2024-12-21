Mumbai, December 21: A 35-year-old man from Mumbai was allegedly duped of INR 50 lakh by five men on the pretext of doubling his money through black magic. Police officials said that the victim owns a grocery shop in Kandivali East. The alleged incident occurs on December 18. Acting on the victim's complaint, the police booked the accused and began an investigation in connection with the matter.

In his complaint, the complainant said that in the beginning, he was approached by a customer who visited his shop, reports Mid-day. While having a conversation with the victim, the customer introduced to the shop owner, the idea of someone capable of doubling money using black magic. However, the complainant was skeptical but persisted after he suggested a demonstration to prove the claim's legitimacy. Mumbai Shocker: Naked Man Enters Ladies’ AC Coach on CSMT-Kalyan Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

In October, the victim was taken to a flat in Goregaon, where five people were present. To show the demonstration, one of the accused asked the victim to place INR 100 in a book and sit quietly. Post this, the accused performed a ritual which involved "puja", mantras and tricks, thus trying to show that the money kept in the book had doubled. This convinced the complainant of the alleged scheme's authenticity.

Tempted to make quick money, the victim arranged INR 50 lakh and gave it to the accused to double his money. The victim arrived at a location in Kandivali when the accused asked him to turn off his mobile phone. The group, which was led by a "Baba", claimed that a special puja had to be performed to double the money. While performing the ritual, the accused have the victim "prasad", laced with intoxicating drugs. Digital Arrest in Mumbai: Fake CBI Officer Dupes Elderly Man of INR 20 Lakh Saying ‘INR 5,000 Crore Used in Money Laundering in Bank Account’.

Soon after the complainant consumed it, he fell unconscious. Amdi this, the accused seized the opportunity and fled with the money. The next day, when the victim regained consciousness at a hospital, he realised he was duped. He narrated his ordeal to his brother, who advised him to report the incident to the police. So far, no arrests have been made.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).