Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): Following the heavy rainfall in the region, massive waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Assam's Guwahati on Sunday. As several areas faced waterlogging, normal life in the city was deeply affected. After heavy rains, the Brahmaputra River is in spate.

A local resident informed that the Brahmaputra River continues to pose a significant threat to the residents of Dibrugarh, with its water level above the danger mark. Currently, the river is flowing at 105.85 meters, slightly above the danger level of 105.70 meters.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 01, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

To mitigate the risks, the district administration has taken precautionary measures. "The district administration has banned the general public from going to the riverbank," said Rachna Jain, a local resident, to ANI. "To take precautions, the district administration has installed bamboo barricades on the riverbank."

A local resident and ophthalmologist stated that the rising water level has engulfed homes built on the riverbanks, causing immense difficulties for the local population. People are being forced to navigate the floodwaters in makeshift boats, while an atmosphere of terror has gripped the community.

Also Read | Sikkim Rains: Teesta River Water Level Rises Amid Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert for Mangan District (Watch Videos).

"The rising water streams of the Brahmaputra River have engulfed the houses built on the banks of the river. Due to this, the general public is facing a lot of problems. You can see people coming out of their homes in makeshift boats. Seeing the horror of the Brahmaputra river, an atmosphere of terror has spread among the general public," said Dr. Ramesh Aggarwal to ANI.

"The water level has risen significantly and has entered people's homes. I've been taking morning walks here for 30 years and noticed that the river has crossed the danger mark. Every 5 kilometres I walk, I see that water has entered every house. People are struggling to cope, and it's a dilemma for them to decide where to cook and where to sleep."

Despite these efforts, residents are pinning their hopes on the government to take further action. "I hope the government will take care of it and do something for them," Dr. Aggarwal added.

Water levels in the Brahmaputra river continued to remain high in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday following incessant rainfall in several parts of the state and neighbouring regions. The sustained downpour led to flooding in low-lying areas, submerging homes and fields across vulnerable pockets of the district.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, severe waterlogging was witnessed in several areas on Sunday after continuous spells of rainfall lashed the city. Eight people died due to floods and landslides in Assam in the last 24 hours, according to the officials.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports, three people died in floods and five died in landslides. "Two people, including a child, died due to the flood in Golaghat district, while one person drowned in flood waters in Lakhimpur district," ASDMA said.

On the other hand, five people lost their lives and two others were injured due to landslides in the Kamrup (Metro) district. Following incessant and heavy rainfall in Assam and neighbouring states, 175 villages under 20 revenue circles in 12 districts of the state--Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Darrang, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Biswanath, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong West--were affected in the first spell of floods in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, at a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, that the situation is not good. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)