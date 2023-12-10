Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], December 10 (ANI): A breach in an ash pond of the thermal plant of the Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) allegedly led to flooding of farmland in some villages in the Jharsuguda district on Friday.

According to villagers, a 20-foot breach led to the collapse of the ash pond wall around 8 am on Friday.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Who Raped and Impregnated His 16-Year-Old Sister-in-Law in Kanjurmarg Granted Bail by Special POCSO Court.

The breach led to a flooding of toxic slurry waste in areas in the vicinity, the residents alleged.

The ash water flooded farmlands on the outskirts of Saradhapali, triggering panic among locals, sources said, adding that crops over several acres of land were damaged.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Six Labourers Seriously Injured After Swarm of Honeybees Bite Them Near Construction Site in Barabanki.

On receiving information, OPGC officials rushed to the spot and assured locals that they would run necessary repairs in the ash pond and provide compensation after proper inquiry and assessment of the damage.

Public relations officer, OPGC, Himanshu Behera said, "An inquiry has been ordered into the breach and the repair work will start soon. It is likely that persistent rainfall weakened the ash pond wall, leading to the breach. However, we can only arrive at a conclusive assessment after an inquiry."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)