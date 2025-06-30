Thane, Jun 30 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 38-year-old bricks manufacturer for allegedly failing to deliver the stock to a building material supplier in Navi Mumbai and cheating him of Rs 59.14 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The 39-year-old supplier, based at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, was dealing with the manufacturer from Parli Vaijnath in Beed for the supply of bricks for about two years.

The manufacturer had sent videos and photographs showing bricks being loaded and dispatched to the supplier to gain his trust.

"He even shared images of gold coins, claiming they were being sent along with the goods to match the value of the payments made," Kamothe's senior police inspector Vimal Bidave said.

But neither the bricks nor the gold coins were delivered, the official said, adding the manufacturer failed to respond to the supplier's queries and later switched off his mobile phone.

The bricks manufacturer had promised to refund the amount once he received payments from his other customers, but that too never materialised, the police said.

Based on the supplier's complaint, a case was registered on Saturday against the bricks manufacturer and his associates under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per the complainant, similar cheating cases were earlier also registered against the manufacturer in Beed, the official said.

